Amal Clooney says she played key role in ICC arrest warrants over Gaza war crimes

The Hague, Netherlands - Amal Clooney helped the International Criminal Court weigh evidence that led to the decision to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas leaders, the human rights lawyer said Monday.

Amal Clooney, human rights attorney and wife of George Clooney, said she helped assess the evidence leading to the International Criminal Court's request for arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders. © Tolga Akmen / AFP

The high-profile British-Lebanese attorney posted a statement on the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she founded with her husband, American actor George Clooney.



Both she and the foundation had previously been criticized on social media for not speaking out over the civilian death toll in Gaza.

Clooney said she was asked by prosecutor Karim Khan to join an expert panel to "evaluate evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza."

The statement came the same day Khan said he was seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as top Hamas leaders.

"Despite our diverse personal backgrounds, our legal findings are unanimous," Clooney said, adding there were "reasonable grounds to believe" that Hamas' Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh engaged in "hostage-taking, murder and crimes of sexual violence."

With Netanyahu and Gallant, meanwhile, there are "reasonable grounds to believe" the two have engaged in "starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination."