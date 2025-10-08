Deported Gaza flotilla activists speak reveal horrific Israeli abuse: "We were treated like animals"

Istanbul, Turkey - International activists who arrived in Istanbul after being deported from Israel following the military's interception of their Gaza -bound flotilla said Saturday they had been subjected to violence and "treated like animals."

Greta Thunberg and other crew members flash victory signs from their ship, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, as they sail off Greece's Crete island on September 25, 2025. © REUTERS

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month seeking to ferry aid to Gaza, but Israel blocked the boats in international waters, detaining more than 400 people whom it began deporting on Friday.

Of that number, 137 activists from 13 countries flew into Istanbul on Saturday, among them 36 Turkish nationals.

"We were intercepted by a huge number of military vessels," Paolo Romano, a regional councillor from Lombardy in Italy, told AFP at Istanbul airport.

"Some boats were also hit by water cannon. All of the boats were taken by very heavily armed people and brought to shore," the 29-year-old said.

"They put us on our knees, facing down. And if we moved, they hit us. They were laughing at us, insulting us and hitting us," he said.

"They were using both psychological and physical violence."

Among those on board the flotilla, which counted some 45 vessels, were politicians and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg was reportedly dragged by her hair and beaten after her capture. On top of that, she was allegedly forced to kiss the Israeli flag "as a warning to others."

Romano said officers tried to force the activists to admit they had entered Israel illegally. "But we never entered Israel illegally. We were in international waters and it was our right to be there," he said.

On landing, they were taken to a prison and held there without being allowed out and were not given bottled water, he said.

"They were opening the door during the night and shouting at us with guns to scare us," Romano recalled. "We were treated like animals."