Israel to deport illegally detained Gaza aid flotilla crews as protests erupt worldwide

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel said on Thursday it will deport participants in the Gaza aid flotilla that its forces had illegally intercepted in international waters the previous night.

Israel said it would deport the crews of the Global Sumud Flotilla it illegally intercepted at gunpoint on Wednesday night. © via REUTERS

More than 40 vessels carrying over 500 participants as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla were forcibly stopped less than 80 nautical miles from the shores of Gaza, which is being subjected to famine and – according to a growing consensus among experts – genocide by Israel.

Some ships carrying food and medicine for starving Palestinians made it closer as the Israeli navy struggled to deal with the sheer numbers, with the Mikeno appearing to come within 8 nautical miles of Gaza.

"None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented."

It said the flotilla participants – including US veterans, elected representatives, and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, all detained at gunpoint – would be deported to Europe, without specifying which countries they would be sent to.

Israel's siege of Gaza has been declared illegal by the International Court of Justice, which also explicitly prohibited the state from interfering with the delivery of humanitarian aid.