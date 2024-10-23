Displaced Gazans cold "every night" as second winter of war approaches

Gaza - As temperatures fall in Gaza , displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters with little food or warm clothes fear the approaching winter, the second since the war began.

"We did not expect that another winter would pass while we are still under war," Salah Abu al-Jabeen told AFP on Wednesday.

Originally from the north of the Gaza Strip, the 32-year-old is living in an overcrowded makeshift camp in the central Gaza city of Nuseirat.

"We need to replace the tent covers because they have deteriorated from the summer sun," she said.

Jabeen had hoped to find space in a shelter, but "the school is full of displaced people, and there is no space at all," she added.

Nearby, Ahmad al-Razz is equally ill-equipped for the cold.

"When I was displaced, there was no space in Deir al-Balah. I set up my tent on the beach," the 42-year-old told AFP.

"My tent is made of cloth and flour sacks that I sewed together," he said. "We are freezing every night because we are right by the sea, and we have no blankets or coverings to keep us warm."

Like Jabeen, Razz looked elsewhere for somewhere to sleep, but could not find any space in the overcrowded camps and shelters.

After more than a year of Israel's relentless assault, almost all of Gaza's population has been displaced at least once, according to the United Nations.