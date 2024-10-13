Israel bombs, shoots, and starves hundreds of thousands in horrific siege on northern Gaza

Jabalia, Gaza - Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza are reporting apocalyptic conditions amid an Israeli siege that threatens to kill thousands through bombardment, shooting, and starvation.

Israel is laying siege to Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, cutting off all aid to an area where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are trapped. © IMAGO / PIN

The medical facilities that Israel has not yet destroyed are running out of supplies and emergency responders are unable to reach people trapped under debris, with Israeli troops reportedly shooting at everything that moves.



"The number of dead is high, and people are under the rubble, missing," Muhammad Abu Halima, a 40-year-old Jabalia resident, told AFP.

"For over a week there has been no hope, no water and no means of life."

Israel's army last weekend completely cut off Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, laying siege to the area while issued evacuation orders for residents. But residents, reporters, and aid organizations have reported being shot at by soldiers.

"Nobody is allowed to get in or out, anyone who tries is getting shot," Sarah Vuylsteke of Doctors Without Borders said.

The few journalists still alive and reporting from northern Gaza, such as Hossam Shabat, are describing scenes of unprecedented carnage.

"As I understand from my colleagues in Jabalia, the situation is unlike anything they have ever experienced," Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi wrote on X. "Dozens of bodies scattered across the streets. It smells death all over."