Doctors urge Gaza medical evacuations as Israel's assault continues

Gaza - Medics and rights groups on Tuesday called for the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor from Gaza to allow the urgent evacuation of patients to hospitals in east Jerusalem.

Israel controls all points of departure from the Gaza Strip, where at least 44,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

Rare medical evacuations have been organized by international organizations or foreign countries in coordination with Israeli authorities.

But amid mounting casualties from the war, the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network and Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) called for the immediate resumption of medical evacuations, estimating that about 25,000 patients in Gaza were in need of urgent care.

Fadi Atrash, the director of the Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem, said the opening of an evacuation corridor "is essential to allow us to continue to provide vital treatments in hospitals in east Jerusalem, where we have both the space and the medical expertise".

Prior to the war, patients in Gaza who were in need of medical care unavailable in the Palestinian territory could be evacuated to hospitals in east Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank, and in some cases in Israel.

But since the Gaza war broke out last year, that mechanism has been defunct.

During an exceptional evacuation of about 200 patients from Gaza in early November, the World Health Organization said about 14,000 people were awaiting medical evacuations.