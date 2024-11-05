WHO prepares for major medical evacuation from Gaza
Gaza - The World Health Organization said Tuesday a large-scale medical evacuation was planned from Gaza this week, with more than 100 seriously ill and injured patients due to leave the besieged territory.
The WHO said that alongside its partners it would evacuate as many as 113 patients on Wednesday, with most going to the United Arab Emirates and some heading to Romania for specialized care.
If it goes ahead, it would be the largest evacuation from Gaza since October 2023, according to data from the UN health agency.
Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, said he was hopeful the evacuation would go ahead.
He said efforts were currently under way to bring patients from various hospitals across the Gaza Strip to the Gaza European Hospital near Khan Younis in the south.
They will be transported to the Kerem Shalom crossing early Wednesday and then flown on to the UAE and Romania, Peeperkorn told reporters in Geneva, via video link from Gaza.
Those on the list figure among up to 14,000 people currently waiting in Gaza to be evacuated out of the territory for medical reasons.
Around half of them have sustained trauma injuries in the war and the others are suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, he said.
Israel severely limits Gaza medical evacuations
Since Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, fewer than 5,000 people have been granted medical evacuations out of the territory.
Only 282 have meanwhile been able to leave since Israel shuttered Gaza's main Rafah border crossing in early May, Peeperkorn said, adding that around a third of them had been children.
Peeperkorn lamented the "ad hoc" access to desperately-needed medical evacuations from Gaza.
"What we need is regular access... which would be properly supported, facilitated and not made unnecessarily dangerous," he said.
"We need medical corridors, and the first medical corridor we basically request to be restored is the traditional referral pathway from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and... a second medical corridor to Egypt should be open again, and maybe to Jordan."
Israel has slaughtered at least 43,391 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July.
Cover photo: AFP