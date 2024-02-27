"Situation of genocide": Israel starving and blocking aid for Palestinians in Gaza, UN experts say

Israeli forces are "systematically" blocking access to people in need in Gaza, preventing the delivery of desperately needed aid, the UN said Tuesday.

The UN says Israel has been "systematically" blocking the delivery of crucial aid to starving and injured Palestinians in Gaza. © REUTERS It has become nearly impossible to carry out medical evacuations and aid deliveries in northern Gaza and increasingly difficult in the south, said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

All planned aid convoys into the north have been denied by Israeli authorities in recent weeks, with the last allowed in on January 23, according to the World Health Organization. Making matters worse, even convoys cleared in advance with Israeli authorities have repeatedly been blocked or come under fire. Laerke pointed to an incident last Sunday when a convoy, jointly organized by the WHO and the Palestinian Red Crescent (PCRS), to evacuate patients from the besieged Al Amal hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, was blocked for hours and paramedics detained.

Palestinian aid workers have been targeted by Israeli forces, who often arbitrarily detain them as they are doing their work. © via REUTERS "Despite prior coordination for all staff members and vehicles with the Israeli side, the Israeli forces blocked the WHO-led convoy for many hours the moment it left the hospital," Laerke told journalists in Geneva. "The Israeli military forced patients and staff out of ambulances and stripped all paramedics of their clothes," he said, adding that the convoy, which was carrying 24 patients, remained blocked for seven hours. "Three PRCS paramedics were subsequently detained, although their personal details had been shared with the Israeli forces in advance," Laerke said, adding that just one had been released so far. "This is not an isolated incident," he stressed. "Aid convoys have come under fire and are systematically denied access to people in need." Such "inadequate facilitation for the delivery of aid throughout Gaza means that humanitarian workers are subject to unacceptable and preventable risk of being detained, injured or worse", Laerke said. Meanwhile, the UN expert on the right to food Michael Fakhri told the Guardian that Israel is deliberately starving millions of Palestinians by blocking aid deliveries and even attacking fishing vessels. "In my view as a UN human rights expert, this is now a situation of genocide," he said.