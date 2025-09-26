Foreign doctors in Gaza describe worst wounds "they've ever seen" in new report

Gaza - International doctors and nurses who treated Palestinians in Gazan hospitals described wounds more severe than civilians had suffered in other modern conflicts, according to a peer-reviewed study published Friday.

Palestinians gather around the bodies of people killed in an Israeli strike near the Nuseirat refugee camp, at the morgue in the al-Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, on September 24, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP

For the research in the leading medical journal BMJ, 78 humanitarian healthcare workers mostly from Europe and North America answered survey questions describing the severity, location, and cause of the wounds they saw during their stints in the Gaza Strip.

The British-led team of researchers acknowledged that this only offered an "anecdotal and fragmented" view of Palestinian injuries during Israel's nearly two-year assault on the Palestinian territory.

However, given that the besieged territory's health facilities have been devastated and international access is heavily restricted, the researchers said it is likely the most comprehensive data available about injuries during the war.

Two-thirds of the healthcare workers had previously deployed to other conflict zones, the vast majority of whom said the injuries in Gaza were "the worst thing that they've ever seen," the study's lead author, British surgeon Omar El-Taji, told AFP.

Up to three months after they returned from Gaza, the doctors and nurses – aided by log books and shift records – filled out a survey about the injuries they saw during deployments lasting from two to 12 weeks between August 2024 and February 2025.

They catalogued more than 23,700 trauma injuries and nearly 7,000 wounds caused by weapons – numbers which broadly echoed data from the World Health Organization, the study said.