Heroic Gaza pediatrician continues to treat genocide victims after losing leg

Deir el-Balah, Gaza - Palestinian pediatrician Khaled al-Saidani moves through his Gaza hospital with determination, using a prosthetic leg and an aluminum walker as he cares for children also injured in the genocide.

Palestinian doctor Khaled al-Saidani has been working in the pediatric care department at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital for 23 years in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. © IMAGO / APAimages

With a stethoscope draped over his shoulders, he carefully examines his patients at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, offering warm smiles and handshakes to the children as he moves from one to the next.



He knows all too well the devastating impact of wounds sustained during the genocide, having lost his right leg after an Israeli air strike on his house last year.

"I was injured by shrapnel, and because I am diabetic, things got worse for me, and we had to amputate my leg," Saidani told AFP at the hospital in central Gaza.

The prosthetic "is tiring and has several downsides, but I'm able to move and walk," he said as he examined a patient.

A child with bandaged fingers and an IV tube watched as Saidani conducted an examination.

Al-Aqsa Hospital, particularly its general ward, is crowded with patients and their relatives, many receiving treatment for injuries from Israeli bombardment.

Vast areas around the medical facility in Deir el-Balah have come under heavy assault by the Israeli military, attacks which have intensified even further in recent months.