Gaza's health care system on verge of collapse as Israel turns hospitals into "death trap"

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN report published Tuesday found that Israeli attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza had left health care in the Palestinian territory on the verge of collapse.

Israel has brought the health care system in Gaza to the verge of collapse after 15 months of targeted attacks on hospitals, the UN has found. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The report by the UN human rights office said such strikes raised grave concerns about Israel's compliance with international law.

"Israel's pattern of deadly attacks on and near hospitals in Gaza, and associated combat, pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse, with catastrophic effect on Palestinians' access to health and medical care," the UN human rights office said in a statement.

Its 23-page report, entitled "Attacks on hospitals during the escalation of hostilities in Gaza," looked at the period from October 7, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

It said that during this time, there were at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities, killing and injuring many doctors, nurses, medics, and other civilians and causing significant damage to, if not the complete destruction of, civilian infrastructure.

The report noted that medical personnel and hospitals are specifically protected under international humanitarian law, provided they do not commit, or are not used to commit, acts harmful to the enemy outside their humanitarian function.

It cast major doubts on Israel's repeated claims that Gaza hospitals were being improperly used for military purposes.

"Insufficient information has so far been made publicly available to substantiate these allegations, which have remained vague and broad, and in some cases appear contradicted by publicly available information," the report said.