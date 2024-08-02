Ismail Haniyeh: Slain Hamas political chief to be buried in Qatar as Israel issues threat

Doha, Qatar - Qatar on Friday is due to hold funeral ceremonies for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that has deepened fears of a regional escalation.

People attend the funeral of assassinated Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar. © REUTERS

Haniyeh, the Palestinian armed group's political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.



He will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, following funeral prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque, the emirate's largest.

His killing sparked calls for revenge and is among several incidents that have inflamed regional tensions during Israel's brutal assault on Gaza, which has drawn in groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Hamas has said that "Arab and Islamic leaders" as well as representatives of other Palestinian factions and members of the public would attend the events.

Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said. He had traveled to Iran to attend Tuesday's swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel, accused by Hamas, Iran, and others of the attack, has not directly commented on it.