Biden affirms US commitment to defend Israel against "all threats from Iran"

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that Washington is committed to defending Israel 's security "against all threats from Iran," the White House said, after the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran.

President Joe Biden has affirmed that the US is committed to defending Israel's security "against all threats from Iran." © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Biden, who was joined on the call by Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, also emphasized the "ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region," the White House said in a statement.



The call between the leaders also came after Israel announced it had "eliminated Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Netanyahu's government has not commented on the slaying of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but the Palestinian militant group has blamed Israel.

Biden "reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Huthis," the White House said in a readout of the president's call with Netanyahu.

"The president discussed efforts to support Israel's defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments," it said.