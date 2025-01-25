Israel and Hama conduct second hostage exchange of fragile Gaza ceasefire

Tel Aviv, Israel - Applause and cheers filled a Tel Aviv square on Saturday as Gaza militants released four Israeli hostages, followed by celebrations in the occupied West Bank when Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Four Israeli hostages, all women soldiers, were released on Saturday. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

While Israel and Hamas completed their second hostage-prisoner swap under a ceasefire deal aimed at paving the way for a permanent end to their war, a last-minute dispute blocked the expected return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to the Gaza Strip's devastated north.

The four hostages released, all women soldiers, reached a hospital on the outskirts of Israel's commercial hub, Tel Aviv, after more than 15 months of captivity in Gaza.

Israel's prison service confirmed that 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed in exchange, with some of them subsequently deported.

The Israeli captives, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, all 20 years old, and Liri Albag (19), waved, smiled, and gave thumbs up as they were paraded on a stage in Gaza City, flanked by masked and armed militants.

After their handover to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the military said the women were brought to Israel and "reunited with their parents".

In Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, crowds of Palestinians erupted in joy as dozens of freed prisoners arrived on buses from jail.

One of them, Azzam al-Shallalta, dropped to his knees and wept at his mother's feet after the teary-eyed crowd carried him on their shoulders, an AFP journalist reported.

"My situation was heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking. We pray to God to free all our brothers we've left behind", said Shallalta, still wearing his gray prison tracksuit.

According to a list provided by the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group, among those released was Mohammed al-Tous (69), who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention. Data from the Israeli authorities suggested he was to be deported.