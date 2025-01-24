Israel accused of "pattern of genocide" in new report on destruction of Gaza's healthcare system
Gaza City, Gaza - A new report determined that Israel's systematic targeting of Gaza's healthcare system amounts to a "genocidal pattern of acts."
Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq released the report, entitled The Systematic Destruction of Gaza's Healthcare System: A Pattern of Genocide, less than a week after a temporary ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel's systematic destruction of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip constitutes a genocidal pattern of acts," the report states.
"By deliberately targeting hospitals and healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and rendering every single hospital out of service while carrying out mass killings of Palestinian civilians, Israel is inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, is preventing births within the group, and is committing violations of international humanitarian law."
The analysis examined the targeting of Al-Shifa hospital as a precedent for further health infrastructure attacks that have left Palestinians in Gaza, while at least 1,057 healthcare workers were killed in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and December 24, 2024.
The assault on the Gazan healthcare system is "directly and causally linked" to statements by Israeli officials, including Israeli military statements dubbing Palestinian hospitals "terrorist infrastructure" and "legitimate military targets."
"As Israel bombs and besieges the Gaza Strip, it exacerbates the need for life-saving medical care while systematically depriving the Palestinian population of access to it in their most critical time of need," per the report.
"The targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system is intended to threaten the survival of the Palestinian population in Gaza as a whole, and serves as further evidence of Israel's acts of genocide."
Al-Haq demands arms embargo and other measures against Israel
Al-Haq's contribution boosts accusations of genocide leveled by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and more. It also backs a genocide case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice.
The ever-mounting evidence of Israel's atrocities has not stopped the US government from providing billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment to the occupying forces throughout their 15-month assault.
"In particular, the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and France must cease all arms transfers to Israel or risk facing charges for complicity in genocide," the Al-Haq report warns.
It also recommends national governments:
- "name and condemn" Israel's genocide
- impose an arms embargo and targeted sanctions on Israel
- support and fund the vital United Nations aid agency UNRWA
- call for the release of all arbitrarily arrested Palestinian healthcare workers and other imprisoned people
sever all diplomatic, political, economic, and academic relations with Israel
unseat Israel from the UN General Assembly and revoke its UN membership
"Israel continues to operate with impunity, deliberately targeting Palestinian healthcare across all of occupied Palestine in an effort to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian people," the Ramallah-based group states.
"The international community has failed the Palestinian people due to their political unwillingness to take action to prevent further loss of life and destruction."
