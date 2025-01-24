Israel accused of "pattern of genocide" in new report on destruction of Gaza's healthcare system

Gaza City, Gaza - A new report determined that Israel's systematic targeting of Gaza 's healthcare system amounts to a "genocidal pattern of acts."

An aerial photo shows the destroyed Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on September 17, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq released the report, entitled The Systematic Destruction of Gaza's Healthcare System: A Pattern of Genocide, less than a week after a temporary ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip.

"Israel's systematic destruction of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip constitutes a genocidal pattern of acts," the report states.

"By deliberately targeting hospitals and healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and rendering every single hospital out of service while carrying out mass killings of Palestinian civilians, Israel is inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, is preventing births within the group, and is committing violations of international humanitarian law."

The analysis examined the targeting of Al-Shifa hospital as a precedent for further health infrastructure attacks that have left Palestinians in Gaza, while at least 1,057 healthcare workers were killed in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and December 24, 2024.

The assault on the Gazan healthcare system is "directly and causally linked" to statements by Israeli officials, including Israeli military statements dubbing Palestinian hospitals "terrorist infrastructure" and "legitimate military targets."

"As Israel bombs and besieges the Gaza Strip, it exacerbates the need for life-saving medical care while systematically depriving the Palestinian population of access to it in their most critical time of need," per the report.

"The targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system is intended to threaten the survival of the Palestinian population in Gaza as a whole, and serves as further evidence of Israel's acts of genocide."