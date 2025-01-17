Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Israel - Israel's security cabinet approved in a vote on Friday a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that should take effect this weekend, the prime minister's office said.

The agreement, which must now go to the full cabinet for a final green light, would halt Israel's deadliest-ever assault on Gaza. It would also launch on Sunday the release of hostages held in the territory since Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

Under the deal struck by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, the ensuing weeks should also see the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Israeli strikes have killed dozens of Palestinian people since the deal was announced.

The full cabinet will convene later Friday to approve the deal. The ceasefire would take effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Saying the proposed deal "supports achieving the objectives of the war," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the security cabinet recommended that the government approve it.

His office had earlier said the release of hostages would begin on Sunday.

Even before the start of the truce, Gazans displaced by the war to other parts of the territory were preparing to return home.

"I will go to kiss my land," said Nasr al-Gharabli, who fled his home in Gaza City for a camp further south in the territory. "If I die on my land, it would be better than being here as a displaced person."

In Israel, there was joy but also anguish over the 251 hostages taken in the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Kfir Bibas, whose second birthday falls on Saturday, is the youngest hostage. Hamas said in November 2023 that Kfir, his four-year-old brother Ariel, and their mother Shiri had died in an air strike, but with the Israeli military yet to confirm their deaths, many are clinging to hope.

"I think of them, these two little redheads, and I get shivers," said 70-year-old Osnat Nyska, whose grandchildren attended nursery with the Bibas brothers.