Gaza will need at least $10 billion to rebuild health system destroyed by Israel genocide

Geneva, Switzerland - At least $10 billion will likely be needed to rebuild Gaza 's devastated health system over the next five to seven years, according to an initial World Health Organization assessment Thursday.

"The needs are massive," the UN health agency's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters.

With a ceasefire finally looming, humanitarians are calling for a dramatic scaling up of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been ravaged by Israel's assault that has been widely deemed genocidal.

Peeperkorn said his team's initial estimate of the cost to rebuild just the health sector was "even more than $3 billion for the first 1.5 years and then actually $10 billion for the five to seven years".

"In Gaza, we all know the destruction is so massive. I have never seen that anywhere else in my life," he said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile said "less than half of Gaza hospitals are functional".

He hailed Wednesday's announcement from mediators that Israel and Hamas had finally reached a truce as "just about the best news".

He voiced hope that "this agreement marks the end of the darkest chapter in the history of the relationship between the Israelis and the Palestinians".