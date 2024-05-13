Israel forces hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee as Rafah assault intensifies

Rafah, Gaza - Israel on Monday ramped up its assault on Rafah despite US warnings against a full-scale invasion of the crowded Gazan city where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are still sheltering.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee the city of Rafah in Gaza's south as Israel expanded its assault despite global opposition. © AFP

Clashes with Palestinian resistance forces also raged in northern and central areas of Gaza, AFP correspondents and witnesses said, despite the Israel repeatedly declaring victory over Hamas in those ares.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Memorial Day event that "our war of independence is not over yet. It continues even today ... We are determined to win this struggle."

AFP correspondents reported helicopter strikes and heavy artillery shelling in the east of Rafah, as well as battles in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp and Gaza City's Zeitun neighborhood.

Israel last week defied international warnings, including from its top ally Washington, and sent tanks and soldiers into the east of Rafah, a city on the Egyptian border where some 1.4 million Palestinians had sought shelter.

This has sparked an exodus of nearly 360,000 people from Rafah so far, said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, which warned that "no place is safe" in the largely devastated territory.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington had not seen any credible Israeli plan to protect civilians in Rafah, and that "we also haven't seen a plan for what happens the day after this war in Gaza ends".

"Israel's on the trajectory, potentially, to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas left or, if it leaves, a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably refilled by Hamas," he told NBC.