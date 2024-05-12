Israel strikes Gaza as fresh Rafah evacuation order stirs fears

Gaza - Israel launched strikes on Gaza Sunday after it expanded an evacuation order for Rafah, with the United Nations warning an outright invasion of the crowded southern city risked an "epic" disaster.

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip from a position in southern Israel on May 12, 2024. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Gaza's civil defense agency said two doctors were killed Sunday in the central town of Deir al-Balah, while AFP correspondents reported heavy gunfire from Israeli helicopters near Gaza City.



Witnesses said Israel had carried out strikes in Rafah near the crossing with Egypt on Saturday, and AFP images showed smoke rising over the city.

Israeli troops defied international opposition this week and entered eastern areas of the city, effectively shutting a key aid crossing and suspending traffic through another.

Israel expanded an evacuation order for eastern Rafah, after saying 300,000 people had fled the city since the army urged people to leave earlier in the week.

Residents piled water tanks, mattresses, and other belongings onto vehicles and prepared to flee again.

"We don't know where to go," said Farid Abu Eida, who was preparing to leave Rafah, having already been displaced there from Gaza City. "There is no place left in Gaza that is safe or not overcrowded... There's nowhere we can go."

Residents were told to go to the "humanitarian zone" of Al-Mawasi, on the coast northwest of Rafah.