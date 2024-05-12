Egypt backs genocide case against Israel at International Court of Justice

Cairo, Egypt - Egypt announced on Sunday it would back South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in a sign of Cairo's frustration over an Israeli military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah that borders Egypt.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move comes "in view of aggravating intensity and scale" of Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the "continued perpetration of systematic practices" against Palestinians, including direct targeting of civilians and destruction of infrastructure.

It was an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis," it added.

At the end of December, South Africa took Israel to the ICJ for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention during the Gaza War.

In an interim ruling, the UN court ordered Israel to take protective measures to prevent genocide.

Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide and argues it invoked the right to self-defense after militants from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations killed hundreds of civilians in Israel on October 7.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, but the relentless military campaign in Gaza has inflamed anti-Israeli sentiment in the Arab world's most populous nation.