Israel launches deadly raid in occupied West Bank city of Jenin

Jenin, West Bank - Palestinian health officials said eight people were killed Tuesday in an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, where an AFP correspondent reported masked gunmen exchanging fire with Israeli forces.

Smoke billows during a raid by Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on May 21, 2024. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Smoke billowed over the refugee camp adjacent to the city after a series of explosions inside, while at least five gunmen clashed with troops in a nearby downtown neighborhood, the correspondent reported.



The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said Israeli troops had killed eight people – raising an earlier toll of seven – and wounded nearly 20 others during the raid, which began in the morning in Jenin city.

An AFP journalist saw four bodies at Jenin's Khalil Suleiman government hospital morgue.

The Israeli military said it had launched a "counterterrorism operation" in Jenin, adding later that "exchanges of fire are underway between the security forces and the armed terrorists."

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that surgeon Usaeed Jabareen, from the government hospital, was among those killed.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on the social media platform X that Jabareen "was shot on his way to work."

A schoolteacher and a student were also among the dead, Wafa reported, quoting hospital director Wissam Bakr.

Amer Manasra, a 25-year-old freelance journalist, told AFP he had been wounded by Israeli forces during the raid.

"I was hit in the back of my leg by a stray bullet fired by Israeli forces," he said from a hospital bed, adding the incident had taken place near the entrance to the camp.

The Israeli army said it had raided the house of Ahmed Barakat, who was behind an attack on an Israeli civilian last year. Meir Tamari (32) was killed in May 2023 at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, medics and military officials said at the time.

All schools in Jenin and the camp were evacuated following the raid, Wafa said.

The streets near the camp were deserted in the afternoon, except for Israeli bulldozers moving debris. The road between the hospital and the camp had been stripped of its asphalt by Israeli troops, who said they were looking for concealed bombs.

Drones buzzed overhead and sporadic gunfire rang out.