Israeli security forces are joining settlers in murderous West Bank rampages, UN says

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating Israeli violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israel 's security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.

The UN demanded Israeli security forces stop supporting settler attacks in the West Bank like the one that killed Yazan Shtayyeh, whose funeral was held Monday. © IMAGO / APAimages

With the assault on Gaza raging, the UN rights office decried that Palestinians in the West Bank had been "subjected to waves of attacks by hundreds of Israeli settlers, often accompanied or supported by Israeli security forces (ISF)".



"The Israeli security forces must immediately end their active participation in and support for settler attacks on Palestinians," rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

"Israeli authorities must instead prevent further attacks, including by bringing those responsible to account."

She stressed that "those reasonably suspected of criminal acts, including murder or other unlawful killings, must be brought to justice through a judicial process that complies with international human rights standards, following a prompt, impartial, independent, effective and transparent investigation".

Shamdasani pointed out that following the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy from a settler family last weekend, "four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and Palestinian property was destroyed in revenge attacks."

Near the city of Nablus, "dozens of settlers attacked" the nearby hamlet of Khirbet al-Tawil late on Monday, killing two people, the mayor of Aqraba, Salah Bani Jaber, told AFP.

The UN rights office, she said, had received information that "armed settlers and Israeli forces" had entered a number of towns and villages.



"Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured, including through the use of firearms, by settlers and ISF, and hundreds of homes and other buildings, as well as cars, were torched," she said.

"Three Israeli soldiers suffered injuries after they were hit with stones," she added.