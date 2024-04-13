Palestinian killed in West Bank as Israeli settlers terrorize village after teen goes missing

Ramallah, West Bank - One Palestinian was killed and another 25 injured as Israeli settlers ran amok in a village near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

One Palestinian was killed and dozens more were injured after Israeli settlers backed by the army attacked a village, carrying arms and stones. © REUTERS

Settlers entered the village of Al-Mughayyir, some 12 miles north-east of Ramallah, with firearms after a 14-year-old by from their illegal settlement of Malachei Hashalom disappeared while tending a herd of animals.



Israeli security claimed that they initially entered al-Mughayyir to search for the settler boy, but that Palestinian residents responded by throwing stones and incendiary devices at the soldiers, three of whom reportedly suffered minor injuries.

"Settlers raided the town with the excuse of searching for the missing Israeli boy," village mayor Amin Abu Alyah told AFP. "They raided the village when the army arrived to back them up."

Armed with guns and stones, the settlers stormed the Palestinian village even as a muezzin urged residents to stay indoors.

Eight of those wounded in the attack were hit with live ammunition, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.