Israeli strike on Gaza school used as shelter kills at least 27

Gaza - A Gaza hospital source said at least 27 people were killed and dozens wounded Tuesday in the fourth Israeli strike in four days on a school used to shelter displaced Palestinians.

The strike hit the entrance to Al-Awda school in Abasan, near the southern city of Khan Yunis, said a source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where victims were taken.

Gaza's government media office meanwhile put the death toll as 29 – the "majority" women and children – in what it called a "terrible massacre" by Israel.

Israel did not immediately comment on the strike. It has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools used as displacement shelters.

At least 20 people were killed in the earlier attacks, according to officials in the territory. Israel said all three strikes targeted militants hiding in the schools.

On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit the UN-run Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 16 people, according to the health ministry.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.