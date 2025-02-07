Israel's Netanyahu gifts golden pager to Trump celebrating Lebanon attacks

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave US President Donald Trump a golden pager when the two met at the White House this week, the premier's office said.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the White House in Washington DC on February 4, 2025. © REUTERS

The gift symbolized "a turning point in the war" against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September last year, the premier's office said.

"This strategic operation showcases Israel's strength, technological superiority, and ingenuity against its enemies," Netanyahu's office claimed on Thursday.

Israel shocked the world with the attacks, in which exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of people and wounded thousands more, according to Lebanese authorities.

In late November, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire to put an end to more than a year of attacks that culminated in a blistering Israeli bombing campaign and invasion of southern Lebanon.

But Israeli troops are still operating in some parts of the neighboring country.

The three-month period to implement the ceasefire expired on January 26, with the Israeli army missing a deadline to complete its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.