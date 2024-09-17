Exploding Hezbollah pagers wound thousands in Lebanon after alleged "Israeli breach"

Beirut, Lebanon - Thousands of people were wounded when Hezbollah members' paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday, in what a source close to the militant movement said was an " Israeli breach" of its communications.

The explosions on Tuesday afternoon hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around the country, in the first such incident since the group began trading near-daily fire with Israel in support of the besieged Palestinian people.



Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had announced a broadening of the aims of the war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attacks to include its fight against Hezbollah along the northern border with Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad, the explosions wounded hundreds of people across the country, with the latest reports putting the casualty toll over 2,000.

A source close to Hezbollah said dozens of the group's members had been wounded in blasts in Beirut's southern suburbs and the south of the country, while another source said that the incident was a result of an "Israeli breach" of its communications, which caused the devices to overheat until they blew up.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.