Japanese PM shares prospects for Palestine state recognition: "When not if"

New York, New York - Japan's prime minister told the United Nations on Tuesday that Tokyo's recognition of the State of Palestine was only a question of time, saying he was "indignant" at recent comments by Israeli officials.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

Nearly 80% of UN members recognize the State of Palestine, with a string of countries including Britain, Canada, and France adding their names this week after nearly two years of war on Gaza.

"I feel strongly indignant at the statements made by senior Israeli government officials that appear to categorically reject the very notion of Palestinian state-building," Shigeru Ishiba said.

"For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when. The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted," he said.

"I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response," he added.

The latest moves to recognize Palestine come as the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry found last week that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The determination followed warnings from a growing number of human rights organizations and experts of mass killings and Israeli-induced famine in the Palestinian territory.

In a Tuesday speech before the UN, President Donald Trump argued that recognition is effectively a "reward" for Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

Over nearly two years, Israel has killed at least 65,382 Palestinians in Gaza, though the true number is believed to be far higher.