UK, Canada, and Australia recognize Palestinian state in historic coordinated announcements

Britain, Australia, and Canada on Sunday recognized a Palestinian state in a coordinated shift from decades of Western foreign policy favoring Israel 's brutal oppression of Palestinians.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced their countries' official recognition of the State of Palestine. © Collage: REUTERS

Portugal was also set to recognize Palestinian statehood later Sunday, as Israel comes under huge international pressure over its war crimes and atrocities in Gaza, recognized by a growing number of independent bodies as genocide.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on X.

The three countries became the first members of the Group of Seven advanced economies to take the step, with France and other nations expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly which opens Monday in New York.

"Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra's move "recognizes the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own".

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas hailed Sunday's recognition as "an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, slammed the move as "absurd" and said it would "endanger" Israel's existence.