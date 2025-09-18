Mahmoud Khalil hit with deportation order by "kangaroo immigration court"

Lasalle, Louisiana - A Louisiana immigration judge ordered Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent leader in the pro- Palestinian solidarity movement, to be deported to Algeria or Syria, saying he failed to disclose information on his green card application.

"It is hereby further ordered that Respondent be Removed from the United States to Algeria, or in the alternative to Syria," Judge Jamee Comans wrote in a court filing disclosed Wednesday.

The order dated September 12 said the lack of full disclosure on Khalil's green card application "was not an oversight by an uninformed, uneducated applicant...rather, this Court finds that Respondent willfully misrepresented material fact(s)."

Khalil, in a statement to the American Civil Liberties Union, said in response to the order: "It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech."

"Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again."

Khalil, a legal permanent resident in the US who is married to a US citizen and has a US-born son, was detained for three months by immigration agents who arrested him without a warrant.

A former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus movement opposing Israel's US-backed destruction of Gaza, he was released from custody in June.