Mahmoud Khalil: Trump administration reveals alarming new detail about his arrest

New York, New York - Court documents have now revealed that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not have an arrest warrant when they detained Mahmoud Khalil, a pro- Palestinian activist and legal US resident, in March.

Court documents have now revealed that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents did not have an arrest warrant when they detained Mahmoud Khalil © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Attorneys for the federal government have claimed that a warrant was not required in Khalil's case, as they argued there was reason to believe he would try to flee before the warrant could be obtained, per The Washington Post.

Video footage from the arrest, however, showed Khalil cooperating with plainclothes officers, even telling them, "I'm coming with you."

One of Khalil's attorneys, Amy Greer, slammed the government's latest argument as "yet another desperate attempt by the Trump administration to justify its unlawful arrest and detention" of Khalil.

Khalil remains in ICE detention in Louisiana as his legal team fights against the Trump administration's bid to deport him, despite his legal residency in the US.

Earlier this week, he missed the birth of his first child, as ICE denied his request for a temporary release to join his American citizen wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, for the delivery.