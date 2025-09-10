Mahmoud Khalil's legal team urges appeals court to affirm immigration detention release

New York, New York - Legal representatives for Mahmoud Khalil are calling on a federal appeals court to affirm the Palestinian rights activist's release from US immigration detention.

Former Columbia University student and Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil speaks at a press conference following his release from ICE detention outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City on June 22, 2025. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

"The United States government arrested Petitioner, Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident with a U.S. citizen spouse (and, now, child) and detained him more than a thousand miles from counsel and family for over one hundred days by invoking an unprecedented application of an obscure provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act ('INA') to punish him for his constitutionally protected advocacy for Palestinian human rights," reads a brief filed on Wednesday in the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

"As the district court held in multiple lengthy opinions and as explained below, the federal courts have the jurisdiction – and duty – to check executive conduct when it violates constitutional rights by seeking to censor speech through the abuse of immigration enforcement authority. The Court should affirm the district court's carefully considered judgments," the filing argues.

Khalil made international headlines after his March 8 warrantless arrest in New York City and subsequent transfer to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena.

The recent Columbia University graduate student was targeted by the Trump administration for deportation due to his activism, becoming a symbol of the student movement for Palestinian liberation.

A federal judge in New Jersey ordered Khalil's release on bail on June 20, ruling he "is not a danger to the community. Period, full stop."