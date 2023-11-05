Pope Francis urges ceasefire "in the name of God" in Holy Land

Vatican City - Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his call for an end to the Israel-Gaza war , urging the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza and describing the situation as "very serious."

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican on November 5, 2023. © Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

"I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many people have lost their lives," he said after the traditional Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in Rome.



"I beg you in the name of God to stop, cease fire," he said.

"I hope all the possibilities are being explored so that a widening of the conflict is absolutely avoided, that the wounded can be helped, and that aid can reach Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious, and that the hostages be immediately released."

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, and taking 240 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities, in the deadliest attack in the country's history. The move came after decades of occupation by the Israeli government, which has been dubbed an apartheid regime by numerous international human rights organizations.

Israel has relentlessly bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip in response, killing more than 9,770 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The pope has previously pleaded for an end to the conflict and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip.