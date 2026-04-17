Rümeysa Öztürk returns home after being detained by ICE over pro-Palestinian op-ed

New York, New York - A Turkish doctoral student detained by US immigration authorities following her pro- Palestinian activism has returned to her native country, a rights group said Friday.

Rümeysa Öztürk, who was detained by ICE over an op-ed she wrote against Israel's assault on Gaza, has returned to her native country of Turkey. © Giancarlo D'Agostaro / Rümeysa Öztürk’s legal team / AFP

"After 13 years of dedicated study, I am very proud to have completed my PhD and to return home on my own timeline," Rümeysa Öztürk said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Öztürk, a student at Tufts University near Boston, was detained by federal agents in March 2025 and held in Louisiana for six weeks.

Footage of six masked agents dragging Öztürk off the street as she went to break her Ramadan fast with friends sparked an outcry.

She had co-authored a March 2024 article in The Tufts Daily student newspaper criticizing the college's handling of student anger around Israel's war in Gaza, which has been deemed a genocide by numerous human rights experts and organizations.

After a court ordered Öztürk's release from detention, the US government continued to seek her removal. The case against her was terminated this week after Öztürk agreed to leave the country, the ACLU said.

"I am choosing to return home as planned to continue my career as a woman scholar without losing more time to the state-imposed violence and hostility I have experienced in the US – all for nothing more than co-signing an op-ed advocating for Palestinian rights," she said in the ACLU statement.

President Donald Trump has targeted prestigious universities that became the epicenter of the US student protest movement sparked by Israel's assault on Gaza, directing immigration officers to deport foreign student demonstrators.