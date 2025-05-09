Rümeysa Öztürk scores major win as judge rules on Turkish student detained by ICE

Washington DC - A judge on Friday ordered the release of a Turkish student detained by federal agents as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on pro- Palestinian campus activism.

A judge has ordered the release of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish student detained by federal agents as part of Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activism. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Judge William Sessions said Rümeysa Öztürk, a Ph.D student at Tufts University, should be released "immediately" from custody while her deportation proceedings continue.

Öztürk's student visa was revoked by the State Department after she co-authored an article in the university newspaper The Tufts Daily criticizing the college's handling of student anger around Israel's war on Gaza.

Video of her March 25 arrest by masked agents on a sidewalk sparked outrage online, and added to concerns about freedom of speech and respect for due process under Trump.

Sessions echoed the concerns during Friday's live-streamed custody hearing, at which Öztürk appeared remotely from a detention center in Louisiana.

"Continued detention potentially chills the speech of the millions and millions of individuals in this country who are not citizens," the judge said.

"Any one of them may now avoid exercising their First Amendment rights for fear of being whisked away to a detention center from their home," he said.

"The court finds that her continued detention cannot stand," Sessions said. "The court orders the government to release Miss Öztürk from custody immediately."

The judge said he was not putting any travel restrictions on Öztürk and she was free to return to her home in Massachusetts.