Trump threatens billions in Harvard funding over Palestine student activism

Cambridge, Massachusetts - The US government will review $9 billion of funding for Harvard University over alleged antisemitism on campus, authorities said Monday, after it cut millions from Columbia University over Palestine solidarity student protests.

President Donald Trump has aggressively targeted prestigious universities that saw protests over Israel's assault on Gaza, stripping their federal funds and directing immigration officers to deport noncitizen student demonstrators, including those with green cards.

Officials would look at $255.6 million in contracts between Harvard and the government, as well as $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to the prestigious Ivy League institution, the General Services Administration said in a statement.

Critics argue that the Trump administration's campaign is retributive and will have a chilling effect on free speech.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said "Harvard's failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination – all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry – has put its reputation in serious jeopardy."

"Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus," she added.