Mahmoud Khalil shares powerful letter from ICE detention: "I am a political prisoner"

Jena, Louisiana - Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil has penned a new letter urging continued support for Palestinian freedom as he fights his immigration detention.

Mahmoud Khalil speaks to members of the media about the Revolt for Rafah encampment at Columbia University in New York City on June 1, 2024. © REUTERS

"My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I am a political prisoner," opens the letter, dictated over the phone from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

"I am writing to you from a detention facility in Louisiana where I wake to cold mornings and spend long days bearing witness to the quiet injustices underway against a great many people precluded from the protections of the law."

Khalil, a green card holder and prominent member of Columbia University's Palestine liberation movement, was transferred to the Louisiana facility after his sudden arrest on March 8. He was taken away from his wife, who is eight months pregnant with their first child.

The incident – captured on video – has sparked global outrage and increased fears for free speech and protest rights.

"My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night," Khalil wrote in his new letter.

"With January’s ceasefire now broken, parents in Gaza are once again cradling too-small shrouds, and families are forced to weigh starvation and displacement against bombs. It is our moral imperative to persist in the struggle for their complete freedom."