Columbia student sues as Trump administration targets another permanent resident for deportation

New York, New York - A Columbia University student sought by federal immigration officials has sued the Trump administration for unlawfully targeting her due to her participation in campus Palestine solidarity protests.

The lawsuit – filed Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York – challenges the government's "shocking overreach" in seeking to deport 21-year-old Yunseo Chung, a lawful permanent resident who has lived in the US since she was seven years old.

"The government's actions are an unprecedented and unjustifiable assault on First Amendment and other rights, one that cannot stand basic legal scrutiny," the complaint reads.

"Simply put, immigration enforcement – here, immigration detention and threatened deportation – may not be used as a tool to punish noncitizen speakers who express political views disfavored by the current administration."

Chung had participated in several on-campus demonstrations related to Israel's assault on the Palestinian people as well as the university's harsh treatment of student protesters, but she was not a leader in the movement nor had she made any public statements to the press.

"She was, rather, one of a large group of college students raising, expressing, and discussing shared concerns," the suit notes.