US announces millions in new Palestinian aid and urges access: "Desperate need"

Washington DC – The US on Tuesday announced another $53 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, as the US aid chief pleaded for protections to relief workers in war-ravaged Gaza .

Aid parcels seen in Jordan to be airdropped along the Gaza coast. © REUTERS

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the aid would go through the World Food Program and non-governmental groups, as Israel and Western powers criticize the UN refugee agency in besieged Gaza.

Announcing the aid in a video from Jordan, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the new assistance "has to reach people in need."

"The aid workers who on the ground in Gaza are risking their lives to get food to people in desperate, desperate need – those aid workers have to be protected," she said.

"They have to know they can do their jobs without being shot at and killed," she said, without naming either Hamas, which controls Gaza, or Israel, which has been accused by the UN of preventing the delivery of desperately needed aid to Gaza.