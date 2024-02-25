"Man-made" Gaza famine can still be avoided, UN agency warns

Gaza - Famine in the Gaza Strip can be averted if vital aid is allowed into the besieged territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday, more than four months into Israel's relentless assault.

Forcibly displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a government school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

"This is a man-made disaster," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

"The world committed to never let famine happen again," he said.

"Famine can still be avoided through genuine political will to grant access and protection to meaningful assistance."

Aid agencies have increasingly voiced concern for Gazans, whose lives and basic means of survival are at severe risk due to Israel's ongoing military attacks.

The UN has warned of looming famine threatening virtually everyone in Gaza, while the World Food Programme this week described "unprecedented levels of desperation."

Lazzarini – under pressure after Israel claimed UNRWA workers took part in Hamas' October 7 attack – said the last time the agency was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was more than one month ago, on January 23.