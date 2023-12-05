US aid chief announces new help for Gaza during Egypt visit

Cairo, Egypt - The US aid chief on Tuesday announced new support for the war-battered Gaza Strip on a visit to Egypt, as a renewed Israeli offensive again puts Palestinians at risk.

US aid chief Samantha Power traveled to the Egyptian town of El-Arish, which borders the Rafah border crossing into Gaza. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development, traveled to the Egyptian town of El-Arish.

El-Arish is the gateway to Rafah, the border crossing that has been reopened but at limited capacity since the war started.



Power announced $21 million in new US assistance that will include hygiene and shelter supplies and food for people in Gaza, where water and other basics have been in short supply.

USAID said the assistance was in addition to $100 million announced by President Joe Biden on October 18.

Power accompanied the delivery by the US military of another 16.3 metric tons (36,000 pounds) of previously announced assistance that includes medical supplies, winter clothing, and emergency food.

"The United States continues to work around the clock to overcome diplomatic and operational hurdles for humanitarian access, present solutions to emerging humanitarian assistance challenges, and significantly scale up this response to where it needs to be," USAID said in a statement.