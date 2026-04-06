Joke of the Day for April 6, 2026: A finning funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a finning funny! Here's one to have you swimming with the sillies to start off your week.
Joke of the Day
How does a dolphin wash its flippers?
With an all-porpoise cleaner.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ádám Berkecz