Joke of the Day for April 6, 2026: A finning funny

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Today's Joke of the Day is a finning funny! Here's one to have you swimming with the sillies to start off your week.

Joke of the Day

How does a dolphin wash its flippers?

With an all-porpoise cleaner.

Joke of the Day for April 6, 2026: A finning funny
Joke of the Day for April 6, 2026: A finning funny  © Unsplash/Ádám Berkecz

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ádám Berkecz

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