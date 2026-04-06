Joke of the Night for April 6, 2026: Swimming with silly

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a swimming silly! Here's one to make you smile tonight.

Joke of the Day

How does a turtle call its friends?

On its shell phone.

Joke of the Night for April 6, 2026: Swimming with silly.
Joke of the Night for April 6, 2026: Swimming with silly.  © Unsplash/Randall Ruiz

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Randall Ruiz

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