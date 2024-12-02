Joke of the Day for December 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is losing it with laughs! Here's silly to start your week off with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where can you find your lost TV controllers?
Answer: They're always hidden in some remote location.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Erik Mclean