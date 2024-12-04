Joke of the Day for December 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a froggy funny! Here's a chuckler to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are frogs always so happy?
Answer: They eat whatever bugs them.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Annie Lang