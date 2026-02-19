Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a flying funny. Here's a smart silly to make you laugh tonight!

What’s a butterfly's favorite subject in school?

Mothematics.

Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny.  © Unsplash/Meressa Chartrand

