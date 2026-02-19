Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a flying funny. Here's a smart silly to make you laugh tonight!

Joke of the Day for February 16, 2026: A funny to celebrate President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year

Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile

Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

