Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to ramp up some animal antics... and laughs! Here's a tall order of funny from our furry friends.

What do you get when two giraffes collide?

Joke of the Day for February 16, 2026: A funny to celebrate President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year

Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile

Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

