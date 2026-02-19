Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to ramp up some animal antics... and laughs! Here's a tall order of funny from our furry friends.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when two giraffes collide?
A giraffic jam!
