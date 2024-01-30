Joke of the Day for January 30, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is running up the laughs! Here's a fast funny to get you in the laughing groove.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do runners usually eat before doing a race?

Answer: Nothing, they fast.

Today's Joke of the Day is running up the laughs!  © Unsplash/Miguel A Amutio

