Joke of the Day for January 30, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is running up the laughs! Here's a fast funny to get you in the laughing groove.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do runners usually eat before doing a race?
Answer: Nothing, they fast.
