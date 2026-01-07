Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one to make you horse from laughing so hard!

Joke of the Day

What did the horse say when it tripped?

"Help! I've fallen and I can't giddyup!"

