Joke of the Day for July 30, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is getting ready to rumble! Here's a sports silly to kick off some laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the high school football coach yell at the broken vending machine?

Answer: "I want my quarterback!"

Today's Joke of the Day is ready for kickoff.  © Collage: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder & Stéphan Valentin

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder & Stéphan Valentin

