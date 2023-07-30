Joke of the Day for July 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is getting ready to rumble! Here's a sports silly to kick off some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the high school football coach yell at the broken vending machine?
Answer: "I want my quarterback!"
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder & Stéphan Valentin