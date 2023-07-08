Joke of the Day for July 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Oui oui! Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's a worldy one to get your laughs traveling far.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do fruit go on vacation?

Answer: Pear-is!

