Joke of the Day for July 8, 2023: Get your funny on
Oui oui! Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's a worldy one to get your laughs traveling far.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do fruit go on vacation?
Answer: Pear-is!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Tijana Drndarski & Anthony DELANOIX